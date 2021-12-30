  • Home
  • News
  • Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 30 11:26

    Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit

    Image source: CTSP
    Transportation by sea from CTSP to Rotterdam was organized by European container operator Samskip

    On December 28, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) performed a test handling of container ship DREAM of Samskip container service. The ship was loaded with 53 containers delivered from China across Russia and bound for the EU, says press center of CTSP.  

    Transportation by land to CTSP was organized by logistics company Jam Modern Logistic LLC.

    Transportation by sea from CTSP to Rotterdam was organized by European container operator Samskip.

    “CTSP infrastructure and facilities let us provide our partners in Russia, China and Europe with resources for reliable and competitive solutions in development of imports, exports and, what is especially crucial, international container transit between Asia and Europe”, said Kirill Atamanov, commercial Director of CTSP.

    “We are glad to take part in this interesting and ambitious project on transcontinental cargo transportation, particularly because that lets us start fruitful cooperation with our respected partners, JML and CTSP”, said Vasily Shultsev, General Director of Samskip Saint-Petersburg.

    Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the leading stevedores operating within the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes.

    Samskip is a logistics company headquartered in the Netherlands. It offers transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air.

    Jam Modern Logistic LLC is a logistics company offering rail, road, seaborne and multimodal transportation services.

Другие новости по темам: Jam Modern Logistic, CTSP, Samskip  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 30

17:15 Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland
16:47 Havila Shipping to charter out its three PSVs in 2022 to Equinor Energy and Amilcar Petroleum
16:02 WLP boosts Malaysia hub as POIC joins the program
15:37 Oboronlogistics' revenue in 2021 increased by almost 40%
15:04 IAA PortNews wishes Happy New Year to all its friends!
14:30 Belships sells supramax vessel
14:09 Market players expect construction of sea terminals, IWW hydrosystems and introduction of zero VAT for ship repair in 2022
13:48 Yantar Shipyard opens its new outfitting quay
13:23 ZPMC shipped shore crane and RTG for Houston of USA and Mexico
12:31 NES to equip cable lay vessel for zero emission operations
11:26 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit
10:58 Euroseas announces new charters for two vessels
09:55 FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way
09:22 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:01 Jan De Nul wins landmark HVDC submarine cable electrification project in Abu Dhabi
08:51 Pavilion Energy inks deal to supply small-scale LNG to Hangjiaxin

2021 December 29

17:30 RF Navy's Northern Fleet to continue cooperation with Norway in field of rescue at sea
17:02 Solstad secures AHTS contract in Brazil
16:13 Edda Wind enters into new long-term contract
15:44 Rosmorport's icebreaker Moskva starts operating in the sea port of Magadan
15:19 Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker escorted vessels with cargoes for Antarctic station "Vostok"
14:22 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of steam generators for Akkuyu NPP
13:58 USCG interdicts Mexican lancha crews illegally fishing in US waters
12:47 Royal IHC sells Hytech to Pommec Hytech Holding
12:43 Extended support up to June 2022 for regional ferries and Singaporean Seafarers under MaritimeSG Together Package
12:10 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index rise slightly in December 2021
11:25 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to extend support measures under the MaritimeSG Together Package for another six months
11:03 China ports container volume rises 7.6% from January to November 2021
10:35 Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau lays down two passenger hydrofoils of Meteor 120R design
10:00 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Dec 29
09:42 Rosneft commences winter navigation season on NSR
09:14 Crude oil prices stabilized on reserves data
08:53 USCG repatriates 58 Dominican nationals

2021 December 28

18:06 Wan Hai Lines is selected as FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index constituent for the fourth successive year
17:26 Seajacks signs contract with Van Oord
17:23 Admiralty Shipyards announced the 677 Lada-class submarine Kronstadt sea trials P1 completion
16:38 The Italian Sea Group buys Perini Navi for 80 million Euros
16:15 X-Press Feeders launches Nigeria Guinea Gulf X-Press
15:00 The Russian Fishery Company announces the preliminary results of 2021
14:58 Höegh LNG signs documentation for a 10-year FSRU charter with Terminal de Regaseificação de GNL de São Paulo
13:17 Russian antimonopoly regulator blames seven major metal traders for price fixing
11:35 First phase of design documentaion development for modernization of R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh completed
10:52 The Korean Register awards AIP for two green ammonia-fueled ammonia carrier and bunkering ships
10:41 ‘Container dwell fee’ activation remains on hold at the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles
10:26 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Dec 28
09:43 Vladimir Putin refers to Zvezda as unprecedentedly large shipbuilding company that even SU did not have
09:17 Crude oil market sees slight increase of prices

2021 December 27

18:36 RosGeo to have three multifunctional ships of Russian projects built by domestic shipyards
17:38 USC suggests looking into development of basic law for shipbuilding industry
16:19 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt
15:45 The Port Authority of Valencia carries out an eco-efficiency analysis as part of the ECOPORT III project
15:26 Zvezda announces competition for supply of steel for construction of shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М
14:57 Record breaking year for Wolfurt-Rotterdam TransFER
14:47 Meyer Turku Group reports net sales at 1035,9 M€
14:20 Season of icebreaker escort assistance begins in the Azov Sea
13:33 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet return from long voyage
12:51 Service ship to be converted to hybrid operation at the Port of Gothenburg
12:39 Riga port companies continue to invest in infrastructure and technology
11:46 Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA business programme
11:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news