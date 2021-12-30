2021 December 30 11:26

Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes part in international container transit

Image source: CTSP

On December 28, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) performed a test handling of container ship DREAM of Samskip container service. The ship was loaded with 53 containers delivered from China across Russia and bound for the EU, says press center of CTSP.

Transportation by land to CTSP was organized by logistics company Jam Modern Logistic LLC.

Transportation by sea from CTSP to Rotterdam was organized by European container operator Samskip.

“CTSP infrastructure and facilities let us provide our partners in Russia, China and Europe with resources for reliable and competitive solutions in development of imports, exports and, what is especially crucial, international container transit between Asia and Europe”, said Kirill Atamanov, commercial Director of CTSP.

“We are glad to take part in this interesting and ambitious project on transcontinental cargo transportation, particularly because that lets us start fruitful cooperation with our respected partners, JML and CTSP”, said Vasily Shultsev, General Director of Samskip Saint-Petersburg.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the leading stevedores operating within the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes.

Samskip is a logistics company headquartered in the Netherlands. It offers transport and related services by land, sea, rail and air.

Jam Modern Logistic LLC is a logistics company offering rail, road, seaborne and multimodal transportation services.