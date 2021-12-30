2021 December 30 09:55

FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way

Image source: Severstal im Shaskolsky

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in 2021 in a nonmarket way, FAS head Maksim Shaskolsky said in his interview with RTVI.



“That is a violation of antimonopoly laws since the market conditions were not conductive to such an increase of prices. Therefore we consider it as a violation”, said Maksim Shaskolsky adding that FAS is studying the situation. “We have 100 volumes for each company… This is a case of 2022”, he said.



According to earlier reports, a total of seven metal trading companies suspected in cartel collusion in the metal rolling market are to be fined and probably tried on a criminal charges. The decision is expected in the first quarter of 2022.