2021 December 30 09:55
FAS suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in nonmarket way
The market conditions were not conductive to such an increase of prices, says FAS head Maksim Shaskolsky
The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia suspects Severstal, NLMK and MMK in overpricing their products in 2021 in a nonmarket way, FAS head Maksim Shaskolsky said in his interview with RTVI.
“That is a violation of antimonopoly laws since the market conditions were not conductive to such an increase of prices. Therefore we consider it as a violation”, said Maksim Shaskolsky adding that FAS is studying the situation. “We have 100 volumes for each company… This is a case of 2022”, he said.
According to earlier reports, a total of seven metal trading companies suspected in cartel collusion in the metal rolling market are to be fined and probably tried on a criminal charges. The decision is expected in the first quarter of 2022.
