2021 December 29 17:30

RF Navy's Northern Fleet to continue cooperation with Norway in field of rescue at sea

The Northern Fleet will continue to interact with Norwegian sailors on the search and rescue of people at sea and the elimination of the consequences of man-made accidents, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. In 2022, the North Sea residents plan to take part in Barents traditional international rescue exercise, which is held annually on the border between the two countries in the Barents Sea.

The exercise is held within the framework of the Russian-Norwegian agreements on cooperation in the search for missing persons and rescue of people in distress, as well as on cooperation in combating oil pollution in the Barents Sea, concluded in 1995. Military and civilian rescuers of both countries take part in them.

The main objectives of the exercise are to practice joint actions in search and rescue at sea, as well as to improve international cooperation and coordination of actions in the event of maritime accidents in the Barents Sea.