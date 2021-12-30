2021 December 30 10:58

Euroseas announces new charters for two vessels

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced the extension of the charter of its container vessels M/V “Evridiki G” and a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V “EM Corfu”.

Specifically:

• M/V “Evridiki G”, a 2,556 TEU vessel built in 2001, entered into a new time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of thirty-six and a maximum of thirty-eight months at the option of the charterer, at a daily rate of $40,000. The new rate will commence on February 1, 2022.

• M/V “EM Corfu”, a 2,556 TEU vessel built in 2001, entered into a new time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of thirty-six and a maximum of thirty-eight months at the option of the charterer, at a daily rate of $40,000. The new rate will commence upon completion of the vessel’s drydocking in mid- February 2022.