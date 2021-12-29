2021 December 29 15:44

Rosmorport's icebreaker Moskva starts operating in the sea port of Magadan

Image source: Rosmorport

The icebreaker Moskva of FSUE "Rosmorport" arrived on December 24, 2021 to work at the seaport of Magadan, having made the transition from the seaport of Vladivostok, Rosmorport says in its press release.

During the winter navigation period of 2021-2022, the icebreaker will provide icebreaking assistance in the waters of the Magadan seaport and on the approaches to it. Technical characteristics of the vessel are fully compliant with the conditions of work in the northern part of the Sea of Okhotsk.

The icebreaker Moskva in comparison with the icebreaker Magadan, which worked in Magadan seaport in previous years, has a bigger capacity - 16000 kW versus 7000 kW and a wider beam - 28 m versus 20 m, which will allow to lay a wider and flatter channel in the ice and increase the speed of icebreaker assistance of vessels to Magadan seaport. This, in turn, should have a positive effect on the cargo turnover of the seaport during the icebreaking period.

The icebreaker Moskva is to work in Magadan until May 2022.