2021 December 29 15:19

Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker escorted vessels with cargoes for Antarctic station "Vostok"

Image source: Rosmorport

Rosmorport says its icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov completed the pilotage of three vessels that delivered cargo for the Russian research station "Vostok". 114 people arrived at the station on the board of Kapitan Khlebnikov as well.

The expedition, in which Kapitan Khlebnikov took part, is a part of the Strategy of development of activity of the Russian Federation in the Antarctic until 2030; and it is necessary in order to update the only Russian inland Antarctic station.

Three vessels in the expedition delivered a new wintering complex weighing almost 7 thousand tons for the Russian inland Antarctic station and the necessary fuel. Kapitan Khlebnikov laid an ice channel for unloading vessels at the ice berth and alternately ensured that vessels approached it and made their way out to clear water. The work was complicated by ice conditions exceeding the icebreaker's design capabilities, the proximity of icebergs, variable weather conditions, and the technical capabilities of the vessels being assisted.

The icebreaker is now returning to its home port of Vladivostok. It is planned that the vessel will arrive to the seaport of Vladivostok in January, it will have to cover over 7 thousand nautical miles.

The "Vostok" station was opened in 1957 and is now almost completely worn out. The new complex consists of five modules with a total area of 2.5 thousand square meters: zones for accommodation and recreation of polar explorers, a laboratory and a power station. The aerodynamic shape of the modules of the new wintering complex will protect against snow drifts, a complex insulation system is installed in the 650 mm thick walls, the windows are equipped with pressure drop compensators, and the engineering systems are protected from freezing.