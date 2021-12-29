2021 December 29 14:22

Ruscon successfully completed delivery of steam generators for Akkuyu NPP

Image source: Ruscon

Ruscon says it successfully completed the delivery of another batch of oversized cargo. The total gross weight of more than 1,8 thousand tons to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP under construction by Rosatom.

Four steam-generating plants each weighing 358 tons were delivered by specialized mobile modular systems to the Atommash factory’s berth in Volgodonsk for loading and further transportation to the customer by vessel.

Due to significant weight dimensions Ruscon responsively organized dredging in berth, loaded steam-generating plants and the rest of the cargo on a river-sea vessel and began transportation in quick succession.

After arriving Turkey on December 21, 2021 all products were moved to the NPP construction site and successfully transferred to the customer.

The President of Ruscon Sergey Berezkin commenting on the completion of another project logistics operation, noted: «Each subsequent delivery abroad of oversized cargo on behalf of our business partners of Rosatom is unique for our company.

For instance, for this delivery we had to carefully bring a vessel into berth only after dredging it in limited time conditions.

The successful solution of such a difficult task demands special control at each stage of loading, mooring operations, subsequent vessel withdrawal to the fairway, but supplements us experience in organizing project logistics and expands the range of potential customer base».

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.