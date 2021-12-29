2021 December 29 12:43

Extended support up to June 2022 for regional ferries and Singaporean Seafarers under MaritimeSG Together Package

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will extend support measures under the MaritimeSG Together Package for another six months, from 1 January to 30 June 2022. First introduced in May 2020, this latest extension of the MaritimeSG Together Package is intended to provide continued support for the regional ferry services sector and Singaporean seafarers who remain affected by prevailing travel restrictions and border control measures.



Extended support for regional ferry service sector



Recovery grant for regional ferry operators (RFOs) and regional ferry terminal operator



Introduced in June 2021, the recovery grant was designed to provide eligible RFOs and regional ferry terminal operator, Singapore Cruise Centre (Private) Limited (SCCPL), with funding support for qualifying projects, aimed at improving the implementation of safe management measures for sea travels and prevention of COVID-19 transmission, commencing between 1 July and 31 December 2021.



Projects that have benefitted from this grant include the procurement of disinfection robots by SCCPL to implement rigorous cleaning and disinfecting processes at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, and the adoption of an electronic seating manifest system on regional ferries by Batam Fast Ferry Pte. Ltd. to facilitate contact tracing. Originally due to lapse on

31 December 2021, the recovery grant will be extended for another six months to co-fund qualifying projects.



Extended economic relief measures for RFOs and regional ferry terminal operator



To support RFOs and the regional ferry terminal operator as they prepare for the easing of travel restrictions, MPA will also extend the following relevant economic relief:



• 30% office rental rebate from 1 January to 30 June 2022 for RFOs and SCCPL, which will be computed based on the latest contractual base rent as of 31 December 2021;

• 30% rebate on counter rental and overnight berthing from 1 January to 30 June 2022 for RFOs and their ferries at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and the Regional Ferry Terminal at HarbourFront Centre.



Extended support for Singaporean seafarers under the Seafarers Relief Package



To help Singaporean seafarers facing difficulties in securing shipboard employment because of ongoing border control measures and crew change restrictions, MPA, the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union, and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen, will extend the Seafarers Relief Package to 30 June 2022. Eligible Singaporean seafarers who are unable to secure shipboard employment between 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2022 can receive up $700 per month, for a maximum of nine months. Please refer to Annex B: Port Marine Circular 48 of 2021 for details on the extension of the Seafarers Relief Package.



Performance of sectors and individuals under MaritimeSG Together Package



With 80% of global trade conveyed by sea, it is particularly important to ensure that the maritime industry can continue operations throughout this challenging COVID-19 period. Since the introduction of the MaritimeSG Together Package in May 2020, MPA has committed support of over S$36 million through port dues concessions, rental rebates, fees waiver, extension of credit terms and manpower support schemes.



“While economic conditions and most shipping sectors are showing improvement today, MPA remains committed to support the regional ferry services sector and local seafarers who continue to face uncertainty. The extension of the MaritimeSG Together Package will help the industry further strengthen its resilience as Singapore gears up towards operating in the endemic phase,’ said Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA.