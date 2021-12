2021 December 29 11:03

China ports container volume rises 7.6% from January to November 2021

From January to November 2021, the cargo volume of Chinese ports was 14207.6million tons, a year-on-year increase of 7.2%; the container throughput of Chinese ports was 259.7million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%.

The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the eight major ports in China.

Source:Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China