Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt

2021 December 27 16:19
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between December 20 and December 24 fell week-on-week by RUB 239 and totaled RUB 25,450 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,070 to RUB 24,427 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price fell by 189 to RUB 23,576 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 23,350 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,180 to RUB 38,290 pmt.