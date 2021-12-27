2021 December 27 16:19

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) fell week-on-week by RUB 239



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between December 20 and December 24 fell week-on-week by RUB 239 and totaled RUB 25,450 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,070 to RUB 24,427 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by 189 to RUB 23,576 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 23,350 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,180 to RUB 38,290 pmt.