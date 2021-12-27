2021 December 27 15:26

Zvezda announces competition for supply of steel for construction of shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М

Image source: Rosneft

Maximum price of the contract is almost RUB 483.5 million

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” LLC has announced a competition for supply of 2,900 tonnes of steel for construction of a shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М. According to the tender materials, maximum price of the contract is almost RUB 483.5 million. The bids can be submitted until 11 January 2022.



The construction of four shallow-draft of 6 MW icebreakers of Project 22740М for freezing ports in the Caspian and the Azov sea basins is foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2030.

Zvezda Shipbuilding complex is being constructed in the Far East by the Rosneft-led investor Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The following facilities have already been put into operation on Zvezda Shipbuilding complex: the hull production workshop, painting booths, the open heavy outfitting slipway equipped with unique cranes and a state-of-the-art ship transportation system, and the floating transfer dock.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes. At the moment the Shipyard's order portfolio exceeds 60 vessels.