2021 December 27 14:57

Record breaking year for Wolfurt-Rotterdam TransFER

Rail Cargo Group’s container rail shuttle between Austrian Wolfurt and Rotterdam will reach an all-time high in 2021, with over 18,500 TEUs transported, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

Rail Cargo Group started the connection in 2016, delivering 6,686 TEU that year. “The growth since can be attributed on the one hand to the attractivity of the port itself”, explains Berhard Ebner, Business Unit Manager Intermodal of the Austrian company. “On the other hand, we have succeeded in persuading our customers of the quality and commercial efficiency of our Wolfurt–Rotterdam TransFER. This train connects Western Europe with economic centres in South and South-eastern Europe, like Koper and Trieste. In addition, a direct connection to other Austrian terminals is provided.”



Wolfurt is positioned in western Austria, close to the border with Switzerland.

Currently, the service offers three weekly roundtrips. Two of them connect Wolfurt with Rotterdam via Kufstein in Austria and back. The third one connects Rotterdam with Wolfurt via Frenkendorf in Switzerland.