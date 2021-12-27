2021 December 27 14:20

Season of icebreaker escort assistance begins in the Azov Sea

Image source: FSUE "Rosmorport" Rosmorport’s Asov Basin branch numbers three icebreakers

The season of icebreaker escort assistance has begun in the ports of Azov, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog. Icebreakers of FSUE Rosmorport have started assisting ships on the Azov-Don Canal. As of today, the Kapitan Chudinov icebreaker is deployed.

On December 23-24, icebreaker services on the canal were also provided by the Kapitan Demidov icebreaker and the Georgy Sedov icebreaking tugboat.

Icebreaking facilities of Rosmorport’s Azov Basin Branch include three Project Р-1191 icebreakers of 4,815 kW: Kapitan Demidov, Kapitan Moshkin and Kapitan Chudinov icebreakers, icebreaker/pusher-tug/rescue ship Fanagoria of 614 kW, Arc5 icebreaking tugboat Georgy Sedov of 3,900 kW.

Besides, the Azov Basin Branch has taken over the Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker of 4,650 kW, Project 1105, from the North-West Basin Branch. An icebreaker of the same Project, Kapitan Krutov, operated by Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch is ready to commence operation in the port of Yeisk.

FSUE "Rosmorport" provides services of icebreaker support for vessels in 15 freezing seaports of Russia and on the approaches to them, as well as services for icebreaker support for navigation of vessels in ice in other sea basins of the World Ocean. The icebreaker support services there begin at different times.