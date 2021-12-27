2021 December 27 13:33

Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet return from long voyage

Large landing ships of the Baltic Fleet Minsk and Korolev returned to the Naval Harbor of Baltiysk after completing the tasks of a long-distance sea voyage, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crews of the ships were on the march for 1.5 months across the Mediterranean, Black and North Seas, as well as the Atlantic Ocean. The ships have covered over 10,000 nautical miles, calling at the port of Tartous in the Syrian Arab Republic. The long-distance cruise of the ships took place in accordance with the combat training plan of the Russian Navy. One of the main tasks of the ships' cruise was the demonstration of the Andreevsky flag. The crews of the ships performed dozens of combat training missions, among which were air defence exercises, various ship exercises and trainings, and artillery fire at sea and air targets.

The ceremonial meeting dedicated to the meeting of the ship was attended by representatives of the command of the fleet and the administration of Baltiysk city, as well as relatives and friends of the Baltic sailors. On behalf of the members of the Fleet Military Council, Vice Admiral Viktor Liina, Commander of the Baltic Fleet, congratulated the commanders of the ships and crews on the successful completion of the assigned long-range missions and wished them new success in combat training.

Soldiers who distinguished themselves in the long-distance campaign were awarded with valuable gifts from the fleet command. The ships returned from the campaign technically fault-free and ready to perform their intended tasks after replenishing the necessary supplies.