IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Development transit cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is underway. It is expected to show a 59-pct growth totaling 2,041,300 tonnes this year.



Meanwhile, amid the discussion of the need to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation on the Northern Sea Route, Icebreaker Krasin handed over to Murmansk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport in 2021 and homeported in Murmansk now has left for the Yenisey Bay on 21 December 2021, to assist ships along the lanes of the Northern Sea Route.



To pursue the Arctic shipping subject, Kamchatka Shipping Company (KASCO) reported on implementation of its northern delivery programme: throughout the Arctic navigation season of 2021, the company made 6 voyages and carried 60,839.3 tonnes of cargo.



Meanwhile, Fenix and Neptumar signed an agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka.



The prospects of cruise navigation are not very bright: the Government of Saint-Petersburg does not rule out keeping Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” closed for navigation throughout the year of 2022 with the traffic of cruise passengers staying at zero level

FSUE Rosmorport increases the rates of transport security dues in Russian seaports by 6.3% on the average.



Shipbuilding



The main event was probably the fire on corvette Provorny.



In the segment of large-capacity ships, we should note the order of RF Government to allocate RUB 4.1 billion in 2021 for construction of 15 gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2 at Zvezda shipyard where a dry dock has been put into operation three years ahead of schedule. Zvezda also completed sea trials of the Vladimir Vinogradov tanker of Aframax class. The order portfolio of Zvezda can be expanded to 78 units.



Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, completed the final phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials and then delivered to the customer, FSUE Atomflot.



RF Government also ordered to provide State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) with RUB 14.581 billion of subsidies for leasing of civil watercraft.



Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launched Russia’s first ship complying with IMO DE-Tier III regulations. The ship is named after Gennady Yegorov, D.Eng.Sc., naval architect, national shipbuilding ideologist, founder of MEB.

Trinity Shipping took the delivery of RST22TP chemical product tanker of mixed river/sea navigation.



Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for two 520-dwt bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport.



In the passenger segment, a trilateral agreement was signed by GTLK, SNSZ and Neva Travel on construction of six catamarans.



Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities



A new yard for handling containers delivered by seaborne transport was opened in Vostochny Port.

Meanwhile, Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar is to begin not before 2025.



As for the legislation news, the Federation Council of Russia approved amendments into certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation related to removal of wrecks .



Bunkering



Wärtsilä has completed the installation and commissioning of a hybrid power system onboard a bulk carrier vessel, M/V Paolo Topic.

Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is currently working on mtu engines for use with methanol.



