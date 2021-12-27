  • Home
  • News
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP announces completion of the refinancing of the commercial tanche
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 27 11:05

    Höegh LNG Partners LP announces completion of the refinancing of the commercial tanche

    Höegh LNG Partners LP has completed a refinancing of the commercial tranche of its PGN FSRU Lampung debt facility and the refinancing of the Neptune debt facility, according to the company's release.

    On December 24, 2021, the Partnership closed a refinancing of the commercial tranche's outstanding amount of $15.5 million in full. The refinanced PGN FSRU Lampung debt facility's commercial tranche will amortize with equal quarterly installments to zero by June 2026, subject to the cash sweep mechanism described below.

    The Refinanced Lampung Facility includes certain restrictions on the use of cash generated by PGN FSRU Lampung as well as a cash sweep mechanism. Until the pending arbitration with the charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung has been terminated, cancelled or favorably resolved, no shareholder loans may be serviced and no dividends may be paid to the Partnership by the subsidiary borrowing under the Lampung Facility, PT Hoegh LNG Lampung. Furthermore, each quarter, 50% of the PGN FSRU Lampung's generated cash flow after debt service must be applied to pre-pay outstanding loan amounts under the Refinanced Lampung Facility, applied pro rata across the commercial and export credit tranches. The remaining 50% will be retained by PT Hoegh LNG Lampung and pledged in favor of the lenders until the pending arbitration with the charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung has been terminated, cancelled or favorably resolved. As a consequence, no cash flow from the PGN FSRU Lampung will be available for the Partnership until the pending arbitration has been terminated, cancelled or favorably resolved. This limitation does not prohibit the Partnership from paying distributions to preferred and common unitholders.

    The refinanced commercial tranche bears interest at a rate equal to three months LIBOR plus a margin of 3.75%, whereas the export credit tranche continues to bear interest at a rate equal to three months LIBOR plus a margin of 2.30%. Borrowings under the export credit tranche continue to be hedged with interest rate swaps, while the refinanced commercial tranche is unhedged. The interest rate swaps are not reflected in above-mentioned interest rate for the export credit tranche.

    The Partnership has provided a guarantee in favor of the interest rate swap providers and the lenders of the commercial tranche and the export credit tranche.

    The Neptune is owned by SRV Joint Gas Ltd, a joint venture owned 50% by the Partnership. The New Neptune Facility, which closed on November 30, 2021, has an initial loan amount of $154 million, which is scheduled to be fully amortized with quarterly debt service over a period of 8 years based on an annuity repayment profile. The New Neptune Facility replaces the balloon amount of $169 million that was repaid under the previous debt facility secured by the Neptune. The difference in the loan amount was mainly financed by cash held by SRV Joint Gas Ltd and subordinated shareholder loans from the shareholders, including a new subordinated shareholder loan of $3 million from the Partnership.

    The New Neptune Facility bears interest at a rate equal to three months LIBOR plus a margin of 1.75%. The interest rate swaps entered into under the previous Neptune debt facility have a remaining tenor of 8 years and have been novated from the previous group of swap providers to the new lenders and restructured to match the New Neptune Facility's loan amount and amortization plan. The interest rate swaps are not reflected in above-mentioned interest rate for the New Neptune Facility.

    The Partnership and the other SRV Joint Gas Ltd shareholders have provided guarantees for the New Neptune Facility in favor of the lenders and swap providers. The guarantees are capped at a total amount of $15 million in aggregate, of which the Partnership is liable for up to $7.5 million. The Partnership and the other shareholders have also pledged their shares in SRV Joint Gas Ltd as security for the facility.

    The covenants and restrictions contained in the previous Neptune facility are largely continued in the New Neptune Facility, including but not limited to a covenant to retain restricted cash for debt service for the next 6 months. Furthermore, in order for SRV Joint Gas Ltd to pay dividends or repay the subordinated shareholder loans, a 1.20 historical and projected debt service coverage ratio must be met, no event of default must then be continuing, and debt service reserve and retention accounts must remain fully funded.

    The Cape Ann is owned by SRV Joint Gas Two Ltd, a joint venture owned 50% by the Partnership. The existing Cape Ann debt facility matures on June 1, 2022 and the documentation for the refinancing of this facility is ongoing. On December 15, 2021, the new loan agreement was signed for this refinancing. Subject to customary closing conditions the closing and the drawdown under the new facility are expected to occur on or about the maturity date of the existing facility in 2022.

    The terms and conditions for the new Cape Ann facility are largely identical to the New Neptune Facility.

Другие новости по темам: Höegh LNG Partners  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 27

18:36 RosGeo to have three multifunctional ships of Russian projects built by domestic shipyards
17:38 USC suggests looking into development of basic law for shipbuilding industry
16:19 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt
15:45 The Port Authority of Valencia carries out an eco-efficiency analysis as part of the ECOPORT III project
15:26 Zvezda announces competition for supply of steel for construction of shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М
14:57 Record breaking year for Wolfurt-Rotterdam TransFER
14:47 Meyer Turku Group reports net sales at 1035,9 M€
14:20 Season of icebreaker escort assistance begins in the Azov Sea
13:33 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet return from long voyage
12:51 Service ship to be converted to hybrid operation at the Port of Gothenburg
12:39 Riga port companies continue to invest in infrastructure and technology
11:46 Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA business programme
11:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
11:05 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces completion of the refinancing of the commercial tanche
10:47 Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine enter MOU to explore ammonia fuel business in Singapore
10:22 RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type
10:01 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Dec 27
09:58 Damen Shipyards hands over new RoPax 6716 to Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:49 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2021 climbed by 7.2% YoY
09:30 Crude oil prices decrease amid mass flight cancellations
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24

2021 December 26

16:58 STADT NAVAL approved as partner in the development of new MMPC
15:17 New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south
14:08 MARAD awarded America's ports over $241 million in grants
13:32 USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba
12:19 Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
11:02 Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus

2021 December 25

14:36 Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy
13:51 Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
12:43 Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA
11:38 Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract
10:57 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

2021 December 24

18:10 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for America’s ports
17:58 Bunker One Brazil to start testing BIO-diesel
17:26 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot
17:04 A Guinness world records title for Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative) was certified for Propeller Boss Cap Fins
16:05 Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda
15:37 Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks
15:14 Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel
14:42 Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs
14:21 Australia approves the construction of a $250m LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide
13:43 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022
13:10 Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP and Fincantieri sign a 300 million euro “sustainability linked” loan for the construction of a cruise ship
12:22 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard lays down two bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport
12:05 Port of Oakland clean energy efforts to get $5.2 million in federal grants
11:29 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
11:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives first order for LNG fuel gas supply systems for high-pressure marine engines
10:40 Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year
10:19 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Dec 24
10:19 Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway
09:49 Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new travel restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2021 December 23

18:37 Bahamas Investment Fund successfully raises USD 25 mln in equity for Nassau Cruise Port
18:05 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
17:43 Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021
17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system