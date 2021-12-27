2021 December 27 10:01

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Dec 27

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to increase on Dec.24:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 489.17 (+4.46)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 618.58 (+4.78)

MGO / USD/MT – 733.33 (+5.87)



As of Dec. 24, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam by plus $8 (plus $15 the day before), in Houston by plus $16 (plus $18 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $10 (minus $8 the day before), in Fujairah by minus $1 ( $0 the day before),. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level declined by $7 on Dec.24.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 24 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $11 (plus $18 the day before), Singapore - plus $62 (plus $65 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $51 (plus $54), in Houston – plus $14 (no changes). The most significant changes were also registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level decreased by $7 on Dec.24.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.24: in Rotterdam - minus $ 34 (minus $28 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 25 (minus $21 the day before), minus $17 (minus $15 the day before) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $46 (plus $ 50 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by $6.



We expect global bunker prices may decline today: prices for 380 HSFO may decrease by 2-4 USD/MT, VLSFO may decline by 3-5 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 5-8 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com