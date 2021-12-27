  • Home
  • 2021 December 27 09:30

    Crude oil prices decrease amid mass flight cancellations

    Crude prices declined by 0.17%-0.25%

    As of December 27, 08:54 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.03% lower at $75.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.99% to $73.06 a barrel.

    The decrease should be attributed to mass flights cancellations due to unfavorable weather and as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. That can lead to reduction of the demand for fuel.

2021 December 27

18:36 RosGeo to have three multifunctional ships of Russian projects built by domestic shipyards
17:38 USC suggests looking into development of basic law for shipbuilding industry
16:19 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,450 pmt
15:45 The Port Authority of Valencia carries out an eco-efficiency analysis as part of the ECOPORT III project
15:26 Zvezda announces competition for supply of steel for construction of shallow-draft icebreaker of Project 22740М
14:57 Record breaking year for Wolfurt-Rotterdam TransFER
14:47 Meyer Turku Group reports net sales at 1035,9 M€
14:20 Season of icebreaker escort assistance begins in the Azov Sea
13:33 Ships of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet return from long voyage
12:51 Service ship to be converted to hybrid operation at the Port of Gothenburg
12:39 Riga port companies continue to invest in infrastructure and technology
11:46 Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference to be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA business programme
11:24 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
11:05 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces completion of the refinancing of the commercial tanche
10:47 Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel Offshore & Marine enter MOU to explore ammonia fuel business in Singapore
10:22 RosGeo to replace its 2D-survey ships with new vessels of universal type
10:01 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Dec 27
09:58 Damen Shipyards hands over new RoPax 6716 to Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:49 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2021 climbed by 7.2% YoY
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 24

2021 December 26

16:58 STADT NAVAL approved as partner in the development of new MMPC
15:17 New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south
14:08 MARAD awarded America's ports over $241 million in grants
13:32 USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba
12:19 Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
11:02 Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus

2021 December 25

14:36 Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy
13:51 Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
12:43 Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA
11:38 Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract
10:57 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

2021 December 24

18:10 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for America’s ports
17:58 Bunker One Brazil to start testing BIO-diesel
17:26 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot
17:04 A Guinness world records title for Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative) was certified for Propeller Boss Cap Fins
16:05 Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda
15:37 Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks
15:14 Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel
14:42 Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs
14:21 Australia approves the construction of a $250m LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide
13:43 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022
13:10 Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP and Fincantieri sign a 300 million euro “sustainability linked” loan for the construction of a cruise ship
12:22 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard lays down two bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport
12:05 Port of Oakland clean energy efforts to get $5.2 million in federal grants
11:29 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
11:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives first order for LNG fuel gas supply systems for high-pressure marine engines
10:40 Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year
10:19 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Dec 24
10:19 Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway
09:49 Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new travel restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2021 December 23

18:37 Bahamas Investment Fund successfully raises USD 25 mln in equity for Nassau Cruise Port
18:05 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
17:43 Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021
17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system