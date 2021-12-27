2021 December 27 09:30

Crude oil prices decrease amid mass flight cancellations

Crude prices declined by 0.17%-0.25%



As of December 27, 08:54 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.03% lower at $75.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.99% to $73.06 a barrel.



The decrease should be attributed to mass flights cancellations due to unfavorable weather and as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. That can lead to reduction of the demand for fuel.