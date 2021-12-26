  • Home
  • 2021 December 26 16:58

    STADT NAVAL approved as partner in the development of new MMPC

    STADT NAVAL has been invited and approved as a partner in the European Naval Industry Consortium led by Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia (coordinated by NAVIRIS). The consortium submitted a proposal to the European Defence Fund (EDF) for the MMPC-call earlier this month.

    The Consortium aims to maximise synergies and collaboration between European shipbuilding companies and suppliers. Through conceptual studies and a design-phase, the consortium aims to develop a modular, flexible, energy-efficient, green, safe, interoperable, and cyber-secure naval vessel design for new European Patrol Corvettes (EPC).

    As partner STADT NAVAL will be responsible for studies and basic design of electric power grid for hybrid and electric propulsion. Studies and design will incorporate main components like switchboards, electric drives, electric motors, and geared propeller solutions. Standard interface for integration and modularisation will be a vital part of studies and design.

    “STADT NAVAL see the invitation and acceptance to become a partner in the European EPC consortium as a recognition of our more than 35 years of experience as an innovator and integrator within electric propulsion for the maritime industry. Our latest and disruptive Stealth Lean Propulsion® technology will form a vital basis to support the EPC project with Stealth, silent, highly efficient and future proof propulsion for the new European Corvette Vessels,”  says Hallvard L. Slettevoll, CEO and founder of the STADT GROUP.

