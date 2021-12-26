  • Home
  • News
  • New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 26 15:17

    New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south

    This mission will be one of the biggest annual station resupplies ever undertaken by the Australian Antarctic Program

    Australia’s new Antarctic icebreaker RSV Nuyina departed Hobart Dec 23 afternoon on its first voyage south, Antarctica. There are 67 expeditioners and crew onboard for the five week voyage to refuel Casey research station and transport helicopters to Davis station. They will also undertake marine science commissioning including tests of the acoustic instruments mounted on the hull and drop keels, and deploying the CTD (conductivity, temperature, depth) sampler. The CTD is the workhorse of oceanography research, measuring different water properties at various depths of the Southern Ocean. The ship’s ‘wet well’, a unique system to collect krill and fragile marine organisms from water piped directly into the ship from inlets in hull, will also be tested, the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) said.

    RSV Nuyina was due to leave earlier in the week, but an issue with the ship’s alarm and monitoring system software delayed its departure. The ship’s operator Serco has now rectified the electronic system to allow the ship’s safe operation. The vessel will spend the next few days in Storm Bay, south of Hobart, testing refuelling systems before sailing to Casey research station.

    This summer RSV Nuyina is supported by two other chartered vessels in Antarctica to ensure all the commissioning work required can be undertaken.

    Aiviq (Alaskan Inuit for 'walrus'), currently in Hobart, is a 110-metre US icebreaking tug and supply vessel to provide additional icebreaking capability and undertake station refuelling.

    Happy Dragon is a 157-metre Dutch-flagged ice-strengthened heavy cargo vessel that will help resupply Casey and Davis research stations this summer. Happy Dragon is currently nearing Casey with around 1200 tonnes of supplies and equipment for resupply, and to deliver the new mobile inland station for the Million Year Ice Core project.

    This mission will be one of the biggest annual station resupplies ever undertaken by the Australian Antarctic Program.

    The Australian Antarctic Division is part of the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment. The Division, based in Kingston, Tasmania, leads and coordinates and delivers the Australian Antarctic Program. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the site is closed to the public until further notice. All Australian Antarctic expeditioners are trained and equipped at the Division before heading south to Antarctica or sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island. There are 300 full time staff at the Division undertaking operational, medical, science, policy and support functions.

Другие новости по темам: Antarctica, icebreaker, mission, Australia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 26

16:58 STADT NAVAL approved as partner in the development of new MMPC
15:17 New Australian icebreaker RSV Nuyina heads south
14:08 MARAD awarded America's ports over $241 million in grants
13:32 USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba
12:19 Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
11:02 Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus

2021 December 25

14:36 Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy
13:51 Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
12:43 Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA
11:38 Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract
10:57 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

2021 December 24

18:10 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for America’s ports
17:58 Bunker One Brazil to start testing BIO-diesel
17:26 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot
17:04 A Guinness world records title for Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative) was certified for Propeller Boss Cap Fins
16:05 Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda
15:37 Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks
15:14 Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel
14:42 Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs
14:21 Australia approves the construction of a $250m LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide
13:43 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022
13:10 Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP and Fincantieri sign a 300 million euro “sustainability linked” loan for the construction of a cruise ship
12:22 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard lays down two bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport
12:05 Port of Oakland clean energy efforts to get $5.2 million in federal grants
11:29 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
11:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives first order for LNG fuel gas supply systems for high-pressure marine engines
10:40 Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year
10:19 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Dec 24
10:19 Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway
09:49 Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new travel restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2021 December 23

18:37 Bahamas Investment Fund successfully raises USD 25 mln in equity for Nassau Cruise Port
18:05 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
17:43 Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021
17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system
16:05 Fincantieri delivers the first of two expedition vessels for Viking
15:54 Tasmania and Port of Rotterdam sign green hydrogen MOU
15:50 Throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12% in 2021
15:23 The first stage of factory sea trials of the head Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company successfully completed
14:53 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2021
13:29 State Transport Leasing Company to be subsidized with RUB 14.58 billion for leasing of civil ships
12:11 Austal USA delivers the future USS Canberra to the United States Navy
11:18 New nautical publication, Sailing Directions for Finnish Waters, published by Traficom
11:04 Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021
10:46 Port of Long Beach receives $52.3 million grant for rail project
10:28 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Dec 23
10:08 Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg not to ensure implementation of urban development projects – city authorities
09:46 NOVATEK and Uniper sign term sheet on low-carbon ammonia supply
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising driven by reduction of reserves
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 22
08:21 Port of Rotterdam transhipment volume passes 15 million TEU containers for the first time

2021 December 22

18:27 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreement
18:10 Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025
17:51 Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR
17:28 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU