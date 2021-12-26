2021 December 26 13:32

USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evan’s crew repatriated 39 Cubans to Cuba Friday following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns off the Florida Keys.



Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel Sunday at about 7:15 a.m., approximately 10 miles off Stock Island.



Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a rustic vessel Monday at about 8:25 a.m., approximately 8 miles off Key West.



A towing vessel’s crewmember notified Sector Key West watchstanders of two rustic vessels Monday at about 10:15 a.m., approximately 10 miles off Long Key.



A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel Monday at about 12:45 p.m., Monday approximately 45 miles off Big Pine Key.



Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 462 Cubans.



Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crewmembers were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.