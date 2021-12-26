2021 December 26 12:19

Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. says it has registered a total of 26 products, 9 new products and 17 updated products, as Kawasaki-brand Green Products in 2021.



Kawasaki-brand Green Products are systems that examines in-house products that are particularly environmentally friendly in compliance with ISO14021 and announces them to the outside. It started in 2014, and this is the 8th year.



The following 9 products are newly registered this time.



MAG Turbo(Model:M55)

Kawasaki Green Gas Engine KG-18-T

Kawasaki Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Hydrogen Liquefaction System

Liquefied hydrogen loading/unloading terminal(~ 10,000 m3 storage tank)

Waste to Energy-Smart Automatic Running System WtE-SAURS

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle "SPICE"(Subsea Precise Inspector with Close Eyes)

Multifunctional Controller for Construction Machinery KC-MC-20

Small Painting Robot KJ155



Kawasaki-brand Green Products reviews registered products every three years, and in 2021, 17 of the 2018 registered products that have reached the three-year registration deadline have been re-registered. The total number of Kawasaki Green Products is 68, including 9 new products and 17 updated products, for a total of 26 products.



Through the promotion of this system, we will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of products centered on the environment and strive to realize a carbon-free and low-carbon society.