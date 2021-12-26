-
2021 December 26 12:19
Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. says it has registered a total of 26 products, 9 new products and 17 updated products, as Kawasaki-brand Green Products in 2021.
Kawasaki-brand Green Products are systems that examines in-house products that are particularly environmentally friendly in compliance with ISO14021 and announces them to the outside. It started in 2014, and this is the 8th year.
The following 9 products are newly registered this time.
MAG Turbo(Model:M55)
Kawasaki Green Gas Engine KG-18-T
Kawasaki Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Hydrogen Liquefaction System
Liquefied hydrogen loading/unloading terminal(~ 10,000 m3 storage tank)
Waste to Energy-Smart Automatic Running System WtE-SAURS
Autonomous Underwater Vehicle "SPICE"(Subsea Precise Inspector with Close Eyes)
Multifunctional Controller for Construction Machinery KC-MC-20
Small Painting Robot KJ155
Kawasaki-brand Green Products reviews registered products every three years, and in 2021, 17 of the 2018 registered products that have reached the three-year registration deadline have been re-registered. The total number of Kawasaki Green Products is 68, including 9 new products and 17 updated products, for a total of 26 products.
Through the promotion of this system, we will continue to strengthen the competitiveness of products centered on the environment and strive to realize a carbon-free and low-carbon society.
2021 December 26
|14:08
|MARAD awarded America's ports over $241 million in grants
|13:32
|USCG repatriates 39 Cubans to Cuba
|12:19
|Kawasaki-brand Green Products 2021 were selected
|11:02
|Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus