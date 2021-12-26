-
Solstad Offshore secures contract for CSV Normand Maximus
Solstad Offshore ASA has entered into a contract with a major energy company for the CSV Normand Maximus.
The contract has immediate commencement and will utilize the vessel for the main part of the first quarter, 2022.
