2021 December 25 14:36

Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has secured a two-year contract extension for engineering services on Neptune Energy’s Cygnus Alpha and Bravo platforms in the UK Southern North Sea.



Petrofac will provide a range of brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services for the Cygnus field. It follows the award of a separate, three-year contract extension to the company earlier this year, for operations and maintenance support in the UK.



Earlier this year, Petrofac celebrated its 10th anniversary of supporting the Cygnus field, having begun working on the pre-operational phase of Cygnus in 2011.



The contract extension will take effect from 1 January 2022.