2021 December 25 12:43

Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA

Vestas has received a 301 MW order from TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta”) to power two wind projects, White Rock East and White Rock West, in Oklahoma, USA. The order consists of 33 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine at White Rock East and 16 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbines at White Rock West, respectively.



Both orders include supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.



Turbine delivery for both projects begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.