2021 December 25 11:38

Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract

DOF Subsea Australia is pleased to announce it has been awarded Beach Energy’s Otway Offshore Phase 5 - Transport and Installation Project.



After collecting all permanent equipment from vendors and transportation to the offshore site, the campaign execution will cover installation of the subsea infrastructure for four new Thylacine wells. This will include installation of subsea umbilicals, flexibles flowlines and connectors, structures and rigid spools.



The contract scope includes Project Management, Engineering, Fabrication, Transportation and Installation Services and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023. The project will be executed using DOF Subsea’s Construction Support Vessel Skandi Acergy.



Mons Aase, CEO DOF Subsea AS, said, “This is an extremely exciting award, and we look forward to working with Beach Energy to deliver safe and efficient project.”