  • Home
  • News
  • Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 25 13:51

    Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone

    Princess Cruises, the world's leading international premium cruise line, achieved a major milestone in preparation for the debut of its newest ship - Discovery Princess - with the completion of sea trials.

    Discovery Princess set out to sea from the construction dock at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and was put through a series of paces to test the steering, navigation equipment and propulsion. After a successful five days of trials, Discovery Princess is now back in the shipyard for further exterior and interior finishing to prepare for her maiden, seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise sailing roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

    The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess℠, Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess℠, Regal Princess℠ and Royal Princess℠. With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater.

    In addition, Discovery Princess is the newest ship to join the fleet offering Princess Medallion Class Vacations which begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

    As the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

    About Princess Cruises:    
    One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Другие новости по темам: Princess Cruises  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 25

14:36 Petrofac secures UK contract extension with Neptune Energy
13:51 Discovery Princess marks successful sea trials milestone
12:43 Vestas secures 301 MW order of EnVentus turbines from TransAlta in the USA
11:38 Beach Energy award DOF Subsea Otway Offshore Phase 5 Project contract
10:57 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

2021 December 24

18:10 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces over $241 mln in grants for America’s ports
17:58 Bunker One Brazil to start testing BIO-diesel
17:26 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard delivers Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, to Atomflot
17:04 A Guinness world records title for Best-selling Energy-Saving Ship Appendage Brand (Cumulative) was certified for Propeller Boss Cap Fins
16:05 Minerva Bunkering launches new service in the Red Sea ports of Yanbu and Jedda
15:37 Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks
15:14 Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel
14:42 Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs
14:21 Australia approves the construction of a $250m LNG import terminal to be built in the Outer Harbor of Port Adelaide
13:43 Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022
13:10 Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP and Fincantieri sign a 300 million euro “sustainability linked” loan for the construction of a cruise ship
12:22 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard lays down two bunkering tankers / bilge water removing ships of Project RST38 for Rosmorport
12:05 Port of Oakland clean energy efforts to get $5.2 million in federal grants
11:29 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
11:05 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives first order for LNG fuel gas supply systems for high-pressure marine engines
10:40 Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year
10:19 MABUX: Upward evolution to continue in Global bunker market on Dec 24
10:19 Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway
09:49 Tallink suspends operation of vessel Silja Europa early due to new travel restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of December 23

2021 December 23

18:37 Bahamas Investment Fund successfully raises USD 25 mln in equity for Nassau Cruise Port
18:05 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
17:43 Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021
17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system
16:05 Fincantieri delivers the first of two expedition vessels for Viking
15:54 Tasmania and Port of Rotterdam sign green hydrogen MOU
15:50 Throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12% in 2021
15:23 The first stage of factory sea trials of the head Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company successfully completed
14:53 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2021
13:29 State Transport Leasing Company to be subsidized with RUB 14.58 billion for leasing of civil ships
12:11 Austal USA delivers the future USS Canberra to the United States Navy
11:18 New nautical publication, Sailing Directions for Finnish Waters, published by Traficom
11:04 Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021
10:46 Port of Long Beach receives $52.3 million grant for rail project
10:28 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Dec 23
10:08 Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg not to ensure implementation of urban development projects – city authorities
09:46 NOVATEK and Uniper sign term sheet on low-carbon ammonia supply
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising driven by reduction of reserves
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 22
08:21 Port of Rotterdam transhipment volume passes 15 million TEU containers for the first time

2021 December 22

18:27 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreement
18:10 Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025
17:51 Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR
17:28 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
17:06 Austal USA awarded contract for design studies for U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship program
16:42 Kalmar to deliver the first Eco Reachstacker in Latin America
16:16 Konecranes receives 6th order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg
15:44 Fenix and Neptumar sign agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka
15:19 Ecochlor announces USCG Type Approval for its filterless EcoOne™ BWMS
15:12 VICT takes delivery of six new Kalmar auto container carriers