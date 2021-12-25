2021 December 25 10:57

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers adventurers chance to relive record-breaking experience in new Corinth Canal sailing in 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is giving adventurers the chance to relive history, by joining small ship Braemar for a repeat of its record-breaking transit of the Corinth Canal in May 2023.



In 2019, 22.52-metre-wide Braemar made history when she became the largest ship to ever traverse the 6.4-kilometre-long Corinth Canal in Greece, which is just 24-metres wide at its narrowest point. The sell-out sailing also broke a second record when it became Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ highest rated cruise for itinerary satisfaction based on feedback from guests on board.



Fred. Olsen has today unveiled a new sailing to the Corinth Canal, with an itinerary that will also showcase the rich history and culture of the Greek islands, as well as their scenic beauty and sandy beaches.



Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:



“Our Journey Planners work hard to craft every cruise with the joy of the journey in mind, but this cruise offers a sailing experience like no other.



“Here, Braemar will showcase exactly what we mean when we say ‘smaller is better’, embarking on another record-breaking sailing of the Corinth Canal.



“While the canal transit will undoubtedly be a highlight, this cruise delivers a host of unforgettable experiences. Explorations ashore will uncover the impressive sandstone architecture and the imposing Palace of the Grand Masters in Rhodes, the Roman Odeum in Patras, and the chance to explore the site of Ancient Olympia, to name just some of the memorable experiences.”



The full itinerary of Braemar’s return to the Corinth Canal is as follows:



Braemar’s 25-night M2311 ‘Corinth Canal and Greek Islands’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 3nd May 2023. Prices start from £4,999 per person.



Itinerary: Southampton, England – Malaga, Spain – Milazzo, Sicily, Italy – Scenic cruising by Stromboli – Cruising the Strait of Messina – Katakolon, Greece – Argostoli, Kefalonia – Cruising the Corinth Canal – Ermoupoli, Syros – Piraeus (for Athens), Greece – Rhodes, Rhodes – Agios Nikolaos, Crete – Valletta, Malta – Ibiza, Spain – Cartagena, Spain – Lisbon, Portugal – Southampton, England