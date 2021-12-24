2021 December 24 15:37

Federation Council of Russia approves amendments into certain legislative acts of RF related to removal of wrecks

Image source: Sakhalin Region Government

The Federation Council of Russia says it has approved amendments into certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation related to removal of wrecks at its 515th session held today, 24 December 2021.



As it was reported earlier, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the related bill (No 1219892-7) at its plenary session held on 22 December 2021. The “Bill on Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” related to removal of wrecks specifies the mechanism and the procedure of wreck removal.



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the bill “On Ratification of The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” into the Federal Law (No 395-FL) on 6 December 2021). The document has been published on the official internet portal for legal information. According to Ivan Abramov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on Economic Policy, in connection with Russia’s accession to the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, amendments are to be introduced into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation, Inland Water Transport Code, Water Code, RF Law “On International Commercial Arbitration” and federal laws “On the Internal Sea Waters, Territorial Sea and Contiguous Zone of the Russian Federation” and “On Jurisdictional Immunities of a Foreign States and Its Property in the Russian Federation”.