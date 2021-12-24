2021 December 24 15:14

Avenir LNG enters into a time charter agreement with Shell for a newbuild LNG bunkering supply vessel

Avenir LNG Limited (N-OTC: Avenir) today announced it has entered into a Time Charter Party (“TCP”) with Shell NA LNG, LLC (“Shell”) for the Avenir Achievement, a newbuild 20,000cbm LNG Bunkering Supply Vessel which will be delivered to Avenir in Q2 2022. The time charter to Shell is expected to begin in Q1 2023 for a period of 3 years with an option to extend up to 5 years.

This charter (including options) increases Avenir’s overall vessel charter revenues backlog to $81.0 million as of 1 December 2021. The vessel will be equipped with BOG reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities, making her the world’s largest, most efficient and versatile LNG Bunker Supply Vessel.



About Avenir LNG Limited:

Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG is a leading provider of small-scale LNG solutions; working with partners globally to unlock new markets for natural gas.