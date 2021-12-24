2021 December 24 14:42

Ships to be required to use 0.1 % sulphur fuel at South Korean SECAs

From 1 January 2022 it will be mandatory to use fuel with maximum 0.1% sulphur content while navigating within South Korean SOx Emission Control Area (SECA), according to Standard Club's release.

The current regulations only apply to vessels anchored or berthing in port areas of Incheon, Pyeongtaek-Dangjin, Yeosu-Gwangyang, Busan and Ulsan. However, from 1 January 2022, ships will be required to use 0.10% sulphur fuel when navigating or operating in the designated zones (SECAs) encompassing the abovementioned ports.

As such, vessels intending to operate in the South Korean SECA should complete the fuel changeover to low sulphur fuel oil (with sulphur content not exceeding 0.10%) before entering this area and will be required to continue using compliant fuel until leaving this area.

The use of exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) instead of using 0.10% low sulphur fuel oil is allowed and currently there are no restrictions applied on the discharge of wash-water from open-loop scrubbers.

Non-compliance to these regulations may result in imprisonment with labor for up to one year and/or a fine of up to 10 million won.