2021 December 24 13:43

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces changes of its service fees as of 1 January 2022

The need to increase service fees is due to rising costs and efforts to develop the electronic systems

There will be some changes to the fees charged for services provided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom starting from 1 January 2022, says press center of Traficom.

The need to increase service fees is due to rising costs and efforts to develop the electronic systems needed for the provision of services to make the use of our services easier and smoother for our customers. Traficom has also actively improved the efficiency of its internal processes to minimise the need to increase fees.

The increases will be implemented based on the principle of cost recovery, and the aim is to ensure the availability and continuity of services and to keep processing times customer-friendly.

In particular, First registration of a boat: €40 via e-services (previously €30), €60 via customer service (previously €40); Changes to information on the owner/holder of a boat: €25 via e-services (previously €20), €40 via customer service (previously €30); There will also be some increases in the registration fees charged for watercraft to recover the costs of producing the services. The fees have remained unchanged since 2014.

The decree on the fees collected for services provided by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom will enter into force on 1 January 2022. The new table of fees will be applied to matters that become pending as from 1 January 2022.