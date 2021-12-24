2021 December 24 11:29

FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU

The fleet of containers of FESCO Transportation Group for the first time exceeds 100 thousand TEU, according to the company's release.



As of December 21, 2021 there are 109 thousand TEU managed by FESCO.

In total in 2021 the Group acquired 11 thousand containers or 21 thousand TEU, most of them were sent for loading to ports of China for their further shipment on FESCO foreign trade lines. Remaining containers continue to arrive from the factory located in the Chinese city of Dalian.

In 2022 within implementation of its development strategy FESCO will continue to increase its container fleet.