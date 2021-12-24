2021 December 24 10:40

Grain exports from Tuapse port fell by 35.3% this year

From the beginning of the year, the port of Tuapse shipped over 1.1 million tonnes of export grain. According to Grain Quality Assessment Center, last year the port shipped 1.7 million tonnes of grain. Thus, the decrease is 35.3%, year-on-year.



Tuapse Grain Terminal shipped grain to the ports of Egypt (over 300,000 tonnes; 27%), Turkey (239,000 tonnes; 21%), Nigeria (118,000 tonnes; 10.7%) as well as to Ghana, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Madagaskar, etc.