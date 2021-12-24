2021 December 24 10:19

Solstad Offshore receives a major grant from Innovation Norway

Solstad Offshore ASA targets a 50% global fleet emission reduction by 2030. Over the next 3 years the Company will be investing more than 300 million NOK in battery hybrid conversion projects linked to a grant award of 87 MNOK from Innovation Norway, according to the company's release.

A total of 11 vessels are planned to be upgraded over the next three years. The vessels will undergo battery hybrid conversions and will be able to connect to shore power in ports and harbors. After completion of this program Solstad will have a total of 21 battery hybrid vessels in its fleet.

The planned upgrades will lead to an annual reduction of 12.000 tons CO2 emissions and is an important measure to reach the Company’s target of 50 % emission reductions by 2030 and ultimately zero emission by latest 2050.

In 2021, Innovation Norway introduced a condemnation scheme to support removing older vessels from the market and at the same time fund upgrades of existing vessels with green technology. The scheme will contribute to increased investments in the Norwegian fleet and reduce the emissions in line with the action plan set by the Norwegian Government.

Solstad announced recycling seven vessels in October 2021, and this will be performed at specialized yards in Norway in accordance with the strictest national and international regulations.