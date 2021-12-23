2021 December 23 17:43

Port of Kapellskär triples transhipment goods handling in January - November 2021

Goods tonnage handled at Port of Kapellskär increased sharply during 2021. From January to November this year, transhipment goods handling tripled compared to the same period last year. The majority of the goods arrive by sea, transported by the shipping company DFDS from Paldiski in Estonia, and are transferred to road haulage vehicles at the port, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release.



The transhipment cargo is mainly comprised of four types of goods: OSB sheet materials for the Norwegian and Swedish construction industries, granulated UREA in large sacks that is used in AdBlue (which reduces hazardous emissions from diesel engines), construction sheds, and housing modules.



Kapellskär is Ports of Stockholm's northernmost port and is one of Sweden’s most important and modern ports. The port handles around 3 million metric tons of goods annually. This equates to 40 percent of Ports of Stockholm’s ferry freight to and from Finland, Estonia and the Åland Islands.