2021 December 23 16:52

Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO Transportation Group took part in a meeting of the work group on transport of the Intergovernmental Russian-Japanese Commission on Trade and Economic Issues. The event was presided by Vladimir Tokarev, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, FESCO says in a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO told participants of the meeting that the volume of transit cargo from Japan via Russia transported by FESCO in 2021 increased more than 10 times compared to last year.

In addition to Trans-Siberian LandBridge – the existing joint service with JSC “RZD Logistics” designated inter alia for delivery of goods from Japan to countries of the European Union and back, in 2021 the Group launched several new transit services from the Asia-Pacific region: FESCO Trans Baltic Bridge, FESCO West Gate Bridge, FESCO Finland Bridge.

Moreover, in 2021 FESCO and NIPPON EXPRESS together with JSC “Russian Railways” launched test transportations of Toyota motor spare parts on route Kobe – St. Petersburg.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO also noted results of work of the marine FESCO Japan Trans-Siberian Line, the volume of traffic on which increased by 70% in 10 months this year and amounted to about 21 thousand TEU. In 2022 the Group plans to further increase container traffic on this line, including by adding ship calls to three more ports in Japan. Andrey Severilov invited representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan to consider the possibility of participation of FESCO representatives in long-term tender procedures of major Japanese exporters.

Separately, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO spoke about the Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a FESCO company) which in 2021 joined the Japanese Colins system, which allows to track location of containers online both in CPV and on marine services of FESCO.