2021 December 23 18:05
GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries
GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC, according to the company's release.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 180,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.
The vessel will be delivered during the second quarter of 2024.
