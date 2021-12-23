2021 December 23 18:05

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC, according to the company's release.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 180,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered during the second quarter of 2024.