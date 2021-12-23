2021 December 23 16:29

LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes

Image source: LUKOIL

LUKOIL says its oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes. In 2021, the field saw 5 development wells built (including 4 production wells and 1 injection well) to maintain the plateau level of 6 million tonnes of oil per year.

The Company also completed the second stage of development of the Yury Korchagin field (the wellhead platform) and constructed 8 development wells there.

​LUKOIL continues development of its third Caspian field – the Valery Grayfer field. Shipyards of the city of Astrakhan, Russia, keep building topside facilities for the fixed ice-resistant platform and accommodation block. In 2021, they were lifted, weighed, and moved to the quay. A drilling rig was installed at the ice-resistant platform. The facilities are scheduled to be put to sea in the second quarter of 2022. A unique float-over technology will be used. It will allow to install topside facilities on the platform jacket without employing floating crane.​