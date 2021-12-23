-
LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
The Company also completed the second stage of development of the Yury Korchagin field (the wellhead platform) and constructed 8 development wells there.
LUKOIL continues development of its third Caspian field – the Valery Grayfer field. Shipyards of the city of Astrakhan, Russia, keep building topside facilities for the fixed ice-resistant platform and accommodation block. In 2021, they were lifted, weighed, and moved to the quay. A drilling rig was installed at the ice-resistant platform. The facilities are scheduled to be put to sea in the second quarter of 2022. A unique float-over technology will be used. It will allow to install topside facilities on the platform jacket without employing floating crane.
