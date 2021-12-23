2021 December 23 15:54

Tasmania and Port of Rotterdam sign green hydrogen MOU

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Rotterdam to work together to investigate the feasibility of future exports of green hydrogen from Bell Bay to the Port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Tasmania has a goal to produce green hydrogen domestically in the near term and to be an exporter by 2027 and we have already lodged a funding submission for Bell Bay to be a renewable hydrogen hub as part of the Australian Government’s $464 million regional program.

Tasmania is the only location in Australia currently capable of producing 100 per cent renewable electricity all the time which can be utilised for green hydrogen production. Cooperation with international partners like the Port of Rotterdam helps promote deployment of hydrogen technologies, enhances skills, training and employment opportunities and helps open up future export markets.

The MOU with the Port of Rotterdam follows a recent visit to Northern Tasmania by executives from Woodside Energy and Japan’s giant Marubeni Corporation who are looking at a partnership for green hydrogen production at Bell Bay. The Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port with plans to become a major green hydrogen import hub with hydrogen supply chains into North West Europe.

Tasmania’s Renewable Hydrogen Action Plan sets out the vision to become a leader in large scale green hydrogen production to meet both domestic and export demand. The Tasmanian Government believes the State is well placed to seize these opportunities with our 100 per cent renewable electricity, abundant water supplies and excellent port infrastructure.