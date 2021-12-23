2021 December 23 15:50

Throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12% in 2021

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In 2021, throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Safonichev, head of Azov Sea Ports Administration, as saying at the meeting of the basin committee.

Three ports in the basin show results similar to those of 2020: Taganrog – 98% of the previous year result, Azov – 100-101%, Yeisk – 99-100%. The only port to show a considerable increase of throughput is Temryuk 9-10%, year-on-year.

According to the official, throughput of Rostov-on-Don has seen a considerable decrease of throughput this year - 85% of the previous year result, Kavkaz - 82-85%.

In terms of ship calls, Taganrog, Azov and Yeisk also had a result close to that of 2020, Temryuk had a 4-5% increase, Rostov-on-Don and Kavkaz – a decrease by 23% and 30% respectively. In general, the number of calls fell by 20%.