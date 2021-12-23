  • Home
  • News
  • Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 23 14:53

    Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov

    Image source: MIB

    It is Russia’s first ship complying with IMO DE-Tier III regulations

    On 23 December 2021, Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched Russia’s first ship complying with IMO DE-Tier III regulations, a 8,144-dwt multifunctional dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 laid down on 25 May 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony.

    The ship designed by Marine Engineering Bureau was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company with shipping company Idel as a leaseholder.

    The ship is named after Gennady Yegorov, D.Eng.Sc., naval architect, national shipbuilding ideologist, founder of MEB.

    The contract for construction of a new series of RSD-59 bulkers was signed by Shipping Company “Idel” LLC,  Okskaya Sudoverf JSC and State Transport Leasing Company PJSC in the end of 2020.

    MARPOL has been limitig nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from ships’ exhaust gases from 2000. IMO's NOx Tier III standards are in effect in Emission Control Areas including the Baltic Sea and the North Sea for new ships laid down in or after 2021.
     
    To ensure that ships of Project RSD59 built by Okskaya Shipyard for STLC meet quite tough requirements, the design foresees installation of exhaust control system based on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) principle.
     
    Okskaya Shipyard is to build 18 vessels of the RSD59 series. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans, the next ten – to Astrol, three more to Idel. The first ten vessels have already been put into operation.
     
    The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

    The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

    The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships. 

    The vessel’s class notation is КМ  Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying. 
        
    Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters (L x W x H: 77.35 х 12.25 х 9.0 m and 27.03 х 12.25 х 9.0 m). The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14.

    Design service life of the hull is 24 years. The second bottom is designed for intensity of load of 12.0 t/sqm and for operation of a 16-tonne clamshell.

    Related link:

    First ship complying with DE-Tier III regulations laid down in Russia >>>>

    Photos contributed by Marine Engineering Bureau

Другие новости по темам: Marine Engineering Bureau, MARPOL, Idel, shipbuilding, Okskaya Shipyard  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 23

17:26 New Salish Class vessel sets sail from Poland bound for B.C.
17:15 Aker Solutions formally signs Heimdal and Veslefrikk decommissioning award
16:52 Chairman of FESCO BoD takes part in meeting of Russian-Japanese work group on transport
16:29 LUKOIL's oil production at its Caspian Vladimir Filanovsky field exceeded 30 million tonnes
16:15 MOL introduces "BUNKER HUB" bunker oils & lubricants management system
16:05 Fincantieri delivers the first of two expedition vessels for Viking
15:54 Tasmania and Port of Rotterdam sign green hydrogen MOU
15:50 Throughput of Azov Sea ports fell by 12% in 2021
15:23 The first stage of factory sea trials of the head Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company successfully completed
14:53 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 named Gennady Yegorov
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 51, 2021
13:29 State Transport Leasing Company to be subsidized with RUB 14.58 billion for leasing of civil ships
12:11 Austal USA delivers the future USS Canberra to the United States Navy
11:18 New nautical publication, Sailing Directions for Finnish Waters, published by Traficom
11:04 Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021
10:46 Port of Long Beach receives $52.3 million grant for rail project
10:28 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward trend on Dec 23
10:08 Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg not to ensure implementation of urban development projects – city authorities
09:46 NOVATEK and Uniper sign term sheet on low-carbon ammonia supply
09:29 Crude oil prices continue rising driven by reduction of reserves
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 22
08:21 Port of Rotterdam transhipment volume passes 15 million TEU containers for the first time

2021 December 22

18:27 Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition and new charter agreement
18:10 Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025
17:51 Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR
17:28 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
17:06 Austal USA awarded contract for design studies for U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship program
16:42 Kalmar to deliver the first Eco Reachstacker in Latin America
16:16 Konecranes receives 6th order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg
15:44 Fenix and Neptumar sign agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka
15:19 Ecochlor announces USCG Type Approval for its filterless EcoOne™ BWMS
15:12 VICT takes delivery of six new Kalmar auto container carriers
14:36 RF Government approves indexation of Russian Railways’ rates for 2022
14:12 GC Rieber Shipping sells Polar Onyx
13:42 MEYER WERFT hands over AIDAcosma as second cruise ship in 2021
13:21 Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021
13:02 A. P. Moller - Maersk to acquire LF Logistics, a premium omnichannel fulfilment company
12:46 Rolls-Royce invests in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping
12:00 New container yard put into operation in Vostochny Port
11:27 Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” may remain closed throughout 2022
11:04 Semco Maritime opens new business line for HVDC projects in Offshore Wind
10:21 MABUX: Sharp upward price reversal is expected on Global bunker market on Dec 22
10:09 Nexans wins contract to supply offshore wind farm Moray West project
09:58 Another PATROL 45 WP under construction at Baltic Workboats
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of December 21
09:12 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

2021 December 21

18:20 The shipping company CLdN's newly built vessel Faustine makes her first call at the Port of Gothenburg
18:03 DNV provides certification services for Hexicon’s floating wind demonstrator project TwinWay
17:45 GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with the tank design for two new LNG carriers
17:24 Nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash join RF Navy
17:05 DNV and partners launch CETO joint industry project (JIP) to develop low pressure solutions for CO2 ship transport
16:45 Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received AIP from ABS
16:30 Port of Oakland ship turning basins study ready for public review
16:06 One of the world’s most technologically advanced bulk carrier features Wärtsilä hybrid and solar energy solution
15:53 Port of Los Angeles headed to record cargo year
15:30 Svanehøj hits record order intake in 2021
15:06 Russian coal supplies worsen on all export routes
14:02 Metrans establishes three connections to AFLUENT terminal Arad per week
13:41 Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction
13:02 The Municipality of Rotterdam and Port Authority study possibilities of installing more shore-based power