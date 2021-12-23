2021 December 23 12:11

Austal USA delivers the future USS Canberra to the United States Navy

Austal USA has delivered the future USS Canberra (LCS30) to the United States Navy, according to the company's release.

The Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is the second LCS Austal USA has delivered to the Navy in 2021.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the latest LCS delivery was of great interest and significance as the vessel was named after Australia’s national capital, Canberra and was sponsored by Australia’s Foreign Minister, Senator the Honourable Marise Payne.

Four more LCS are currently under construction at Austal USA, including the recently launched future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and future USS Augusta (LCS 34). Modules are under construction on the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and the future USS Pierre (LCS 38). Two Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF’s 13 and 14) are also under construction at the shipyard.

In October 2021, Austal USA was awarded a contract for the detailed design and construction of two US Navy Towing, Salvage, and Rescue (T-ATS) ships, the first contract for Austal’s new steel construction facility. Austal has recently been awarded several post-delivery service-related contracts for the LCS program including Sustainment Execution Contracts (SEC) for both classes of LCS, on the east and west coasts of the United States, and a further contract to support LCS deployed to the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Further, Austal USA recently announced the company had completed the purchase of a lease on waterfront property to establish a permanent ship repair facility in the Port of San Diego – a 6-hectare site enabling ship repairs and maintenance on US Navy, US Coast Guard and Military Sealift Command ships. The facilities will include a new dry dock, designed specifically to service small surface combatants and other small to medium size ships.



