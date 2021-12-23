2021 December 23 11:04

Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021

The Port of Gothenburg reveals record-breaking container figures for November 2021, according to the company's release.

“The most recent report shows a 7% increase in freight volumes from January to November, the highest figure since 2015. The November figures also show that 74,250 TEUs were handled, which is the highest November figure ever at the Port of Gothenburg,” said Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive.

The majority of the port's container volumes are handled in the container terminal operated by APM Terminals Gothenburg.

A minority share of the container volumes are handled at the RoRo terminals operated by Gothenburg RoRo Terminal and Stena Line. As the end of 2021 is approaching and with the pandemic still in effect, the Port of Gothenburg – together with freight hub partners – has managed to remain open throughout, and with systems in place to ensure the volume of freight passing through the port can be increased sustainably.

On 12 December, the port was used as an emergency port for the first time in modern history. The bulk carrier Almirante Storni, loaded with timber, caught fire and after seven days at anchor off the coast it finally docked, and the fire could be brought under control. All the while, regular port operations could continue as normal.

“No port wants a burning vessel in its midst but once the decision had been made, we mobilised all our resources to help her to the quayside. We also knew that if any port was equipped to meet this challenge it was the Port of Gothenburg,” said Elvir Dzanic.

“Looking back it is with great relief and considerable pride that we can note that the whole operation was a success and most importantly the crew could disembark unharmed. The fact that everything went according to plan is testimony to the excellent collaboration between all involved actors. Once at quay, a lot of coordination on the maritime side was required for the day-to-day maritime traffic to remain undisturbed. On the quayside, APM Terminals were able to quickly create areas and transport routes for continued rescue work, while at the same time maintaining terminal production efficiency. It is reassuring to know that our crisis management system can cope,” said Elvir Dzanic.