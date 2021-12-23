2021 December 23 10:08

Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg not to ensure implementation of urban development projects – city authorities

Relocation of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg is not foreseen by any strategic planning document of Russia while shipyards located there will hinder implementation of urban development projects in the area, IAA PortNews cites Maksim Sokolov, Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg, as telling journalists.



Maksim Sokolov does not rule out shifting of port facilities beyond the city limits “in the far-off future”.



“Apart from port facilities and terminals, the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg area is occupied by large shipbuilding plants with defense orders for a decade. Therefore, relocation of the terminals alone does not mean a real change of the territory to let developers implement their projects”, said the official.



According to the Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg, a thoughtful approach is needed to discuss the relocation.



“It (the relocation - Ed.) is not yet included into any national project or federal targeted programme”, added Maksim Sokolov.



In 2021, President of Transmashholding (TMH) Andrey Bokarev addressed a letter to the President of Russia with a suggestion to relocate the Great Port of Saint-Petersburg facilities beyond the central part of the city. According to Andrey Bokarev, the most reasonable solution is to move the facilities to the port of Ust-Luga.

The vacated space (about 600 hectares) was suggested to be redeveloped into a residential and commercial areas. The letter says it is an economically viable project that can be implemented through public private partnership involving investors’ and VEB.RF resources.

Vladimir Putin has given instructions to work on the project involving ad hoc ministries and authorities.

