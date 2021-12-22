2021 December 22 18:10

Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025

The project implementation will take 5 years

Sea Terminal “CoalStar” LLC (owned by coal company CoalStar 75.1% of which is held by Eduard Khudainatov, Ex-General Director of Rosneft) has developed a declaration of intent to invest in construction of a new coal terminal with annual capacity of 17 million. IAA PortNews has obtained confirmation of this information from the Primorsky Territory Government.



The project is to be implemented between 2025-2030, said the regional government but not commented on the scope and sources of financing.



The site planned for the construction is the Bay of Nakhodka, Wrangel Bay in the Nakhodka municipality of the Primorsky Territory.



The cargo base will be ensured by coal production at the Mairykhsky and Beyskiy-Zapadniy areas of the Beyskoye coal field (Republic of Khakassia) as well as the Bogatyr area of the Gorlovsky coal basin (Novosibirsk Region).



As IAA PortNews told earlier, Rosmorrechflot has recently approved the intent of Eduard Khudainatov's CoalStar to invest in construction of new coal terminals in the Far East. The projects of 42 million tonnes in capacity are to be implemented in Vostochny and Vladivostok ports. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, CoalStar currently exports its products via the terminals in Vostochny Port, Ust-Luga, Taman, Tuapse and Temryuk.



Read more about the project >>>>