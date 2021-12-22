2021 December 22 17:51

Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR

Image source: Rosmorport

Icebreaker Krasin handed over to Murmansk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport in 2021 homeported in Murmansk now has left for the Yenisey Bay today, 21 December 2021, to assist ships along the lanes of the Northern Sea Route, says press center of Rosmorport.

According to the company’s statement, the ship has undergone repair of engines and mechanisms. This year, the icebreaker celebrates its 45th anniversary.

The Krasin is supposed to be deployed for providing icebreaker assistance to ships till the end of May 2022.