2021 December 22 16:42

Kalmar to deliver the first Eco Reachstacker in Latin America

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal with Portonave S/A – Terminais Portuários de Navegantes (Portonave) to supply a Kalmar Eco Reachstacker, the first of its kind to be delivered to a customer in Latin America, according to the company's release.

Globally, Kalmar has delivered 400 Eco reachstackers to date. This latest order, which also includes comprehensive training for maintenance technicians and equipment operators as well as technical inspection and monitoring services, was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q4 intake, with delivery scheduled for Q2 2022.

Located in the city of Navegantes in southern Brazil, Portonave is internationally recognised for its quality services and high productivity. The company employs more than 1,100 people and is committed to excellence and the promotion of sustainable development. The equipment fleet at Portonave includes Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors and Kalmar empty container handlers.

The Kalmar Eco Reachstacker uses a much smaller engine than traditional reachstacker solutions, meaning it can reduce fuel consumption and emissions without compromising productivity. It also offers an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise. The unit delivered to Portonave will have a lifting capacity of 45 tonnes and 1-over-6 high stacking capability.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.