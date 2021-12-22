2021 December 22 15:44

Fenix and Neptumar sign agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka

Image source: Fenix LLC

Cargoes will be delivered by NSR without transshipment in European ports

On 21 December 2021, Aleksey Shukletsov, Executive Director of Fenix LLC (operator of MSCC Bronka) and Andrey Goridko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Neptumar LLC (agent of Chipolbrok line) signed an agreement on partnership in development of shipping between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg, says press center of Fenix LLC.



Following the signing ceremony a flag of Chipolbrok was raised at MSCC Bronka.



According to Fenix LLC, the cooperation is aimed at providing high quality services on handling of the growing scope of cargo transported by ocean-going ships of Chipolbrok line between the ports of China, South-East Asia and Saint-Petersburg. Cargoes will be partly delivered by the Northern Sea Route without transshipment in European ports.



Chipolbrok (Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Сompany) is among the world’s largest carriers of oversize and overweight cargoes as well as containers and general cargo. The company opened its service in the Russian Federation in September 2016. Direct calls of its ocean-going ships to Saint-Petersburg were arranged on regular basis on 2020. The company is headquartered in Shanghai (China).



Neptumar LLC was established in Saint-Petersburg in 2004. It is a line, commercial and port agent of Chipolbrok in Russia.



Neptumar has its representative offices in 15 countries worldwide. In Russia, it represents interests of three shipping companies and provides forwarding and customs services.



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water sea terminal within the Big Port St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.



Photos provided by Fenix LLC