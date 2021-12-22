2021 December 22 13:21

Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021

In 2021, transit cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is expected to show a 59-pct growth totaling 2,041,300 tonnes, according to the Northern Sea Route Public Council’s statistics. As of 17 December 2021, transit cargo traffic along the Arctic route totaled 2,009,900 tones, 56% more than in the same period of the previous year. Total cargo traffic as of 17 December 2021 reached 33.59 million tonnes.

Year Total cargo traffic, thou t Change YoY Including transit, thou t Change YoY Number of passages 2018 20,180.2 - 491.3 - 403 2019 31,531.2 + 56 % 697.3 + 42 % 471 2020 32,978.9 + 5 % 1,281.0 + 83 % 418 2021 (as of 17.12.2021) 33,586.6 Forecast: at least 34 million tonnes 2,041.3 + 59 % Forecast: not less than in 2020

The largest contribution to the cargo flow along the Northern Sea Route is made by exports of liquefied natural gas (NOVATEK’s Yamal LNG project) and crude oil (Gazprom Neft’s Novy Port project).



In 2020, the following companies accounted for the largest number of transit voyages and total amount of cargo: COSCO Shipping (China) - 11 voyages eastwards and westwards; Nordic Bulk Carriers (Denmark) - 3 voyages by 75,000dwt ships carrying iron ore concentrate from the eastern ports of Canada to the ports of China and the Republic of Korea; Golden Ocean Management (Norway) 8 voyages by 75,000dwt ships including 5 ships carrying iron ore concentrate from Murmansk to China; Oldendorff Carriers (Germany) - 3 voyages by 75,000dwt ships carrying iron ore concentrate from Norway; GTLK Asia M3 Ltd., subsidiary of State Transport Leasing Company (Russia) - 2 voyages by 105,000dwt ships carrying iron ore concentrate from the eastern ports of Canada to Russian port of Nakhodka and China.

Indicator 2020 2021 Cargo traffic, tonne 1,281,010 2,009,934 Number of passages, unit 61 86 including Russian flagged ships, units 19 11 including foreign flagged ships, units 42 75 Average time of NSR passage, days 8,3 11,08 Core cargo, type/tonne Iron ore and concentrate /1,004,134 Iron ore and concentrate /1,358,583 The largest ship, tonne Loaded – 105,000, bulker In ballast – 113 000 (deadweight), oil tanker Loaded - 118 127, bulker In ballast – 121 513 (deadweight), bulker

In 2021: Golden Ocean Management (Norway) together with SUEK AG (Swetzerland) - 18 voyages by ships of up to 80,000dwt including 10 voyages from Murmansk and 1 voyage from Canada to China to deliver iron ore concentrate; COSCO Shipping (China) - 14 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers; United Heavy Lift (Germany) - 14 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers; Oldendorff Carriers (Germany) - 8 voyages by ships of up to 121,000dwt including 6 ships carrying coal and iron ore concentrate from west to east; Wagenborg Shipping (the Netherlands) - 6 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers.



In 2021, international transit traffic on the Northern Sea Route has been mostly comprised of commodities (iron ore concentrate, timber and coal) carried eastwards and by general cargo including containers carried westwards.