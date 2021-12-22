  • Home
  • News
  • Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 22 13:21

    Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021

    In 2021, transit cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is expected to show a 59-pct growth totaling 2,041,300 tonnes, according to the Northern Sea Route Public Council’s statistics. As of 17 December 2021, transit cargo traffic along the Arctic route totaled 2,009,900 tones, 56% more than in the same period of the previous year. Total cargo traffic as of 17 December 2021 reached 33.59 million tonnes.

    Year

    Total cargo traffic, thou t

    Change YoY

    Including transit, thou t

    Change YoY

    Number of passages

    2018

    20,180.2

    -

    491.3

    -

    403

    2019

    31,531.2

    + 56 %

    697.3

    + 42 %

    471

    2020

    32,978.9

    + 5 %

    1,281.0

    + 83 %

    418

    2021 (as of 17.12.2021)

    33,586.6

    Forecast: at least 34 million tonnes

    2,041.3

    + 59 %

    Forecast: not less than in 2020

    The largest contribution to the cargo flow along the Northern Sea Route is made by exports of liquefied natural gas (NOVATEK’s Yamal LNG project) and crude oil (Gazprom Neft’s Novy Port project).

    In 2020, the following companies accounted for the largest number of transit voyages and total amount of cargo:  COSCO Shipping (China) -  11 voyages eastwards and westwards; Nordic Bulk Carriers (Denmark) - 3 voyages by 75,000dwt ships carrying iron ore concentrate from the eastern ports of Canada to the ports of China and the Republic of Korea; Golden Ocean Management (Norway) 8 voyages by 75,000dwt ships including 5 ships carrying iron ore concentrate from Murmansk to China; Oldendorff Carriers (Germany) - 3 voyages by 75,000dwt ships carrying iron ore concentrate from Norway; GTLK Asia M3 Ltd., subsidiary of State Transport Leasing Company (Russia) - 2 voyages by 105,000dwt  ships carrying iron ore concentrate from the eastern ports of Canada to Russian port of Nakhodka and China.

    Indicator

    2020

    2021

    Cargo traffic, tonne

    1,281,010

    2,009,934

    Number of passages, unit

    61

    86

    including Russian flagged ships, units

    19

    11

    including foreign flagged ships, units

    42

    75

    Average time of NSR passage, days

    8,3

    11,08

    Core cargo, type/tonne

    Iron ore and concentrate /1,004,134

    Iron ore and concentrate /1,358,583

    The largest ship, tonne

    Loaded – 105,000, bulker

    In ballast – 113 000 (deadweight), oil tanker

    Loaded - 118 127, bulker

    In ballast – 121 513 (deadweight), bulker

    In 2021: Golden Ocean Management (Norway) together with SUEK AG (Swetzerland) - 18 voyages by ships of up to 80,000dwt including 10 voyages from Murmansk and 1 voyage from Canada to China to deliver iron ore concentrate; COSCO Shipping (China) - 14 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers;  United Heavy Lift (Germany) - 14 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers; Oldendorff Carriers (Germany) - 8 voyages by ships of up to 121,000dwt including 6 ships carrying coal and iron ore concentrate from west to east; Wagenborg Shipping (the Netherlands) - 6 voyages eastwards and westwards to transport general cargo including containers.

    In 2021, international transit traffic on the Northern Sea Route has been mostly comprised of commodities (iron ore concentrate, timber and coal) carried eastwards and by general cargo including containers carried westwards. 

Другие новости по темам: shipping, Arctic, NSR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 22

18:10 Construction of new coal terminal invested by CoalStar to begin not before 2025
17:51 Krasin to strengthen Rosmorport's fleet of icebreakers on NSR
17:28 FESCO container fleet now exceeds 100 thousand TEU
17:06 Austal USA awarded contract for design studies for U.S. Navy's Next Generation Logistics Ship program
16:42 Kalmar to deliver the first Eco Reachstacker in Latin America
16:16 Konecranes receives 6th order in 5 years for additional AGVs to CTA in Hamburg
15:44 Fenix and Neptumar sign agreement on development of direct voyages from China to Port Bronka
15:19 Ecochlor announces USCG Type Approval for its filterless EcoOne™ BWMS
15:12 VICT takes delivery of six new Kalmar auto container carriers
14:36 RF Government approves indexation of Russian Railways’ rates for 2022
14:12 GC Rieber Shipping sells Polar Onyx
13:42 MEYER WERFT hands over AIDAcosma as second cruise ship in 2021
13:21 Northern Sea Route transit cargo traffic to rise by 59% in 2021
13:02 A. P. Moller - Maersk to acquire LF Logistics, a premium omnichannel fulfilment company
12:46 Rolls-Royce invests in methanol technology for climate-friendly shipping
12:00 New container yard put into operation in Vostochny Port
11:27 Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” may remain closed throughout 2022
11:04 Semco Maritime opens new business line for HVDC projects in Offshore Wind
10:21 MABUX: Sharp upward price reversal is expected on Global bunker market on Dec 22
10:09 Nexans wins contract to supply offshore wind farm Moray West project
09:58 Another PATROL 45 WP under construction at Baltic Workboats
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of December 21
09:12 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

2021 December 21

18:20 The shipping company CLdN's newly built vessel Faustine makes her first call at the Port of Gothenburg
18:03 DNV provides certification services for Hexicon’s floating wind demonstrator project TwinWay
17:45 GTT entrusted by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with the tank design for two new LNG carriers
17:24 Nuclear-powered submarines Knyaz Oleg and Novosibirsk built by Sevmash join RF Navy
17:05 DNV and partners launch CETO joint industry project (JIP) to develop low pressure solutions for CO2 ship transport
16:45 Two of TGE Marine’s CO2 Carrier Designs have received AIP from ABS
16:30 Port of Oakland ship turning basins study ready for public review
16:06 One of the world’s most technologically advanced bulk carrier features Wärtsilä hybrid and solar energy solution
15:53 Port of Los Angeles headed to record cargo year
15:30 Svanehøj hits record order intake in 2021
15:06 Russian coal supplies worsen on all export routes
14:02 Metrans establishes three connections to AFLUENT terminal Arad per week
13:41 Damen Shoalbuster 3815 SD delivered to Caspian Offshore Construction
13:02 The Municipality of Rotterdam and Port Authority study possibilities of installing more shore-based power
13:01 First serial icebreaker of Project 22220, Sibir, completed final phase of shipbuilder’s sea trials
12:39 Fincantieri to build a second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
12:28 Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles postpone decision on 'Container Dwell Fee' until Dec. 27
11:10 Dry dock of SC Zvezda put into operation three years ahead of schedule
10:27 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 21
10:19 Rosmorport revised cost of services in Russian seaports
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of December 20
09:13 Crude oil prices start rising

2021 December 20

18:25 ONE to launch new Singapore to Nhava Sheva service
17:55 CMA CGM announces Winter Surcharge for Russian ports of St Petersburg, Bronka and Ust-Luga
17:06 The IMO Assembly adopted a resolution on comprehensive action to address seafarers' challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic
16:32 RF Government allocates RUB 4.1 billion to build 15 gas carriers for Arctic LNG 2
16:05 Green trucks to get priority at Port of Gothenburg terminals
15:50 Oboronlogistics sums up results of its work in all directions including Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
15:29 The Port of Colombo to handle over 24 million TEUs by 2040
15:16 RF Navy’s newest ship Cyclone successfully performed artillery firing during state tests
14:21 ESL Shipping targets net zero emissions by 2050
14:18 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 25,211 pmt
13:55 Denis Samsikov takes helm of Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard
13:14 Valenciaport’s traffic exceeds 5.16 million TEUs in January - November 2021
12:41 Tallink Grupp’s RoPax vessel Regal Star to undergo regular maintenance
12:13 Port of Oakland achieved 86% reduction in diesel emissions
11:52 Unique world-class portal cranes are designed and manufactured at the Port of Riga